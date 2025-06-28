iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 8,940 shares.The stock last traded at $208.66 and had previously closed at $208.21.
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,912.45 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 157.9% during the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
