Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $88.36.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

