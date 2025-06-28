Financial Life Advisors Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.