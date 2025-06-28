Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -362.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

