Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

PM stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.