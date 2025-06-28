CWC Advisors LLC. Has $540,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 27.2% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $172.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

