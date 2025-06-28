CWC Advisors LLC. Grows Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.49% of DHI Group worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in DHI Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 587,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,699 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. Wall Street Zen cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

