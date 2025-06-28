CWC Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 136.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.