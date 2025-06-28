Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.