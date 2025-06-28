Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,305. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.43.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.