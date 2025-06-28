Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $775,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,305. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.57 and a 200-day moving average of $285.43.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

