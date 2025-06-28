Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.