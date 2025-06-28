Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 6.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

