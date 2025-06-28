Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.4%

LLY stock opened at $776.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

