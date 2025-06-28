Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Free Report) by 635.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 96.74% of Allspring Income Plus ETF worth $183,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,874,000.

Get Allspring Income Plus ETF alerts:

Allspring Income Plus ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AINP stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Allspring Income Plus ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Allspring Income Plus ETF Company Profile

The Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that selects investments from a broad universe of corporate or government fixed income securities of any credit quality or maturity from issuers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Income Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Income Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.