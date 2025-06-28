Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $310.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $310.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

