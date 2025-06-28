9,637 Shares in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 100.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $215.12 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

