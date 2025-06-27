Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 158,957,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 64,773,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.19.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
