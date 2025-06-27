Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $48.39 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $48,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

