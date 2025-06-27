Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires 2,253 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

