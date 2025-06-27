Stone Summit Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

