Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2025

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,105,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,003,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

