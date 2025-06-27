Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,105,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,003,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.