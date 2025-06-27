NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -560.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 315,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,600 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,834,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,663,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,287,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 811,632 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

