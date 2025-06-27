Paragon Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

