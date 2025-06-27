Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after buying an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,727,000 after buying an additional 3,539,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

