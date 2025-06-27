KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $144.25 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $340.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.17, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

