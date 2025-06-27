iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

