Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

