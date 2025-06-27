Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 45,253 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Biogen worth $62,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $5,028,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

