Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,964 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

