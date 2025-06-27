Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,224,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 254,213 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 33.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 156,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 148.49%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

