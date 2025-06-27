Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 148.49%.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.
