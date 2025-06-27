CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,821 shares of company stock worth $108,501,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.3%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $505.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of -732.20 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $508.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.