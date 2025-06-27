Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

