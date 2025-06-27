Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.22% of Enovis worth $26,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Enovis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.