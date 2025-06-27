Arlington Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 249.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

JNJ opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

