ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.