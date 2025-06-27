4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8,516.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $546.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.68 and its 200-day moving average is $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.