Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 180.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

