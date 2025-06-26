Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

