Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $289,000 in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

