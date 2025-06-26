Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 697.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 56,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

