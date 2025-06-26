Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $427.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $427.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.50. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

