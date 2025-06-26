Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,496,012.53. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $72,371.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,630 shares of company stock worth $4,461,516. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

