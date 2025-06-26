Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $503,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

