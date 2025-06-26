Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 65.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

