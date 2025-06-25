YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 169,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 35,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

