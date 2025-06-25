Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.9%

RECS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

