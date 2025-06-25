American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.