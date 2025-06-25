Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

