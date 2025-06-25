iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

